NBSE HSLC Results 2019 @ www.nbsenagaland.com: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is likely to declare the NBSE HSLC results 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 2, 2019. As per the official statement of the Nagaland Board released on the official website of NBSE i.e. www.nbsenagaland.com, the NBSE Class 10 results 2019 will be announced later in the afternoon. The Nagaland Board conducted Class 10th exams from February 13 to February 25, 2019. Last year, the Board released the NBSE HSLC results 2018 and NBSE HSSLC results 2018 on the same date i.e. May 18, 2019. Well, the overall pass percentage last year for Class 10th students was 66.01 per cent. This year too the results for Class 10th and Class 12th will be released on the same date.

This how candidates will have to check their NBSE HSLC Results 2019 on the official website of Nagaland Board tomorrow:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Nagaland Board i.e. www.nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads NBSE HSLC Results 2019.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page.

Step 4: Fill in the details that include your registration number, date of birth and name.

Step 5: Soon after submitting the details, your NBSE HSLC Results 2019 will appear on the screens.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Note: Candidates who appeared for NBSE Class 12th exams, will have to follow the same steps to check and download their NBSE HSSLC Results 2019 on the official website of the State Board.

If the candidate who appeared for the examination is not able to access the official website online, he or she can also receive their respective results via SMS. Type NB10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56076 or RESULT NBSE10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750 to get your NBSE Class 10th Results 2019 on the mobile phone. Students who appeared for NBSE Class 12th results will also follow the same procedure in order to get their results on the phone. They just need to send NB12ROLL NUMBER on 56076 or RESULT NBSE12ROLL on 5676750.

