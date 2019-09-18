NBU Result 2019: North Bengal University (NBU) has declared the result s for the BA, BSc, and BCom programs. The result was released for both first-year and second-year students on September 17, 2019. Scroll down to get the direct link of result window and steps to check the result.

NBU Result 2019 Declared know how to check at nbuexams.net

NBU Result 2019: North Bengal University (NBU) has declared the result s for the BA, BSc, and BCom programs. The result was released for both first-year and second-year students on September 17, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the North Bengal University (NBU), nbuexam.net or nbuexams.com. The result was announced at the official website of the North Bengal University (NBU) at 6:00 PM onwards and all the students got access to the results at 7:00 PM. The North Bengal University (NBU) published the results for the various undergraduate level examinations held in the month of March and April.

Click here for the direct registration link



NBU Result 2019: Steps to check



Step 1: Visit the official website of North Bengal University (NBU), nbuexams.net, nbuexams.com.

Step 2: Find and tap the link for students information.

Step 3: Scroll down to Results section on the page.

Step 4: Tap on UG PART I/ Part II Result 2019 link.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download the scorecard.

Step 10: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

According to the official notification that has been released confirming the announcement of NBU UG Result 2019 for Part 1 and Part 2 students, the university has called applications for reassessment and / or post-publication scrutiny from 23rd September 2019 to 30th September 2019. Students can apply for reassessment/scrutiny of exam results by clicking on “Apply for PPR / PPS” link provided on the examination portal.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App