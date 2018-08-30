NBU Results 2018: North Bengal University has released the results for BA, B.Sc and B Com on its official website nbu.ac.in. Students can download their respective results by logging into the website nbu.ac.in.

NBU Results 2018: The University of North Bengal has released the results of BA, B.Sc and B Com part 1 and 2 honours and general examinations on its official website nbu.ac.in today, August 30, 2018. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the website and download the results. As per reports in a leading daily, the results can also be received through SMS.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their results should note that though the results are out, the Varsity is not going to release the mark sheet of the result soon. They will have to wait for sometime to avail the mark sheet from the varsity.

ALSO READ: HPTET 2018: Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test admit card released by HPBOSE, download @ hpbose.org

Steps to download North Bengal University Results 2018 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com Part 1 and 2 honours and general online:

Visit the official website of North Bengal University, i.e. at nbu.ac.in

Search for the download result link on the homepage of the website and click on it

After clicking on this tab, you will be directed to a different page

Enter your roll number and then click on submit

Your result sheet will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the North Bengal University Results click on this link: http://nbu.ac.in/

ALSO READ: AIBE XII 2018 result declared @ allindiabarexamination.com, see how to download

ALSO READ: ICAR AIEEA Result 2018: ICAR likely to release AIEEA 2018 results soon @ icar.org.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More