National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), Haryana Jobs Notification: NCCBM, Haryana has invited applications for the Project Engineer and Scientific posts. All eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview between July 8 to July 12, 2019.

Date of Walk-in-interview:

At NCB Ballabgarh – July 12, 2019

At NCB Hyderabad – July 8, 2019

NCCBM Vacancy Details:

Project Scientist – 05 Posts

Project Engineer/ Sr. Project Engineer – 10

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Project Scientist – Candidates should have B.E/ B.Tech (Civil) and should have qualified GATE Exam.

Project Engineer – B.E/ B. Tech (Civil), Preferably M.E/ M.Tech (Civil) or equivalent.

Sr. Project Engineer – B.E/ B.Tech (Civil), Preferably M.E/ M.Tech (Civil) or equivalent.

Candidates should be minimum 1st division/ 60percent throughout in their academics in Class 10th/ 12th/ Graduation and Post Graduation.

Age limit:

Project Scientist – 35 Years

Project Engineer – 35 Years

Sr.Project Engineer – 45 Years

Salary Package:

Project Scientist – Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000

Project Engineer – Rs 40,000- Rs 55000

Sr. Project Engineer – Rs 55000- Rs 75000

Note: Candidates who will not be able to apply for the interview can for these posts within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

NCCBM is the premier body under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India. Ministry’s main function is technology development, transfer, continuing education and industrial services for cement and construction industries. NCCBM has its corporate centre and main laboratories located at Ballabgarh, a regional centre in Hyderabad and a centre at Ahmedabad.

NCCBM areas of work span over the entire spectrum of cement manufacturing and usage with the geological exploration of raw materials and to the utilisation of materials in actual construction.

