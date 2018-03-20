National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out application forms for Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018 on its official website at ncert cee.kar.nic.in. CEE 2018 will be conducted by NCERT for admission to all regional present across the country on July 10, 2018. As per the conditions of the NCERT, aspirants need to submit their marks in the qualifying exam.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has started registration for Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2018. NCERT has rolled out online application forms available on its official website at ncert cee.kar.nic.in. NCERT will be conducting CEE 2018 for admission to all regional centres on July 10, 2018. The Exam is being conducted for the admission to Bachelor of Science (B.Sc).Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) (4 years integrated), Bachelor of Arts (BA).Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) (4 years integrated), Master of Science Education (M.Sc.Ed) (6 years integrated), Bachelor of Education (2 years), Master of Education (2 years) and (3 years integrated) courses for regional centres located across the country.

Various regional centres such as Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, and Shillong, Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana. As per the conditions of the NCERT, aspirants need to submit their marks in the qualifying exam as it will set base during rank generation, but if the students will fail to do the same, their application will be cancelled. The eligibility criteria vary from course to course. Candidates are advised to visit the CEE website if they are planning to appear in the CEE exam next year to check the eligibility and other detail. Last year, the NCERT conducted the same examination in June 2017 and result was declared in July 2017.

ALSO READ: Mosul kidnapping: Sushma Swaraj and Gen VK Singh tried their best to rescue missing Indians from Iraq: PM Narendra Modi

The National Council of Educational Research and Training is an autonomous organisation of the Government of India that was established on 1 September 1961 as a literary, scientific and charitable Society under the Societies’ Registration Act.

Check important dates for NCERT CEE 2018 examination:

Last date for submission of application: 9 May 2018

Downloading admit cards: 14 May to 8 June 2018

The last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A.B.Ed./ M.Sc.Ed. only: 28 June

Last date for submission of qualifying examination marks for appearing applicants B.Ed./ B.Ed.-M.Ed./ M.Ed. only: 16 July

CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Sc.B.Ed./B.A.B.Ed./M.Sc.Ed. programmes: 4 July

CEE-2018 Result Declaration for B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed. (integrated)/M.Ed. programmes: 19 July

ALSO READ: JNU sexual harassment case: Hours after being arrested, accused professor Atul Johri gets bail

ALSO READ: Living without sunlight, in isolation: RJD leader Shahabuddin on life in Tihar Jail

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App