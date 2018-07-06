NCERT CEE 2018: The results for NCERT Common Entrance Examination 2018 is all set to be announced on the official website of NCERT today. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website ncert-cee.kar.nic.in as the results would be published as soon as it is released.

NCERT CEE 2018: The results of RIE CEE 2018 or NCERT Common Entrance Examination (CEE-2018) is going to be been declared by the Regional Institute of Education, Nysuru under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) today i.e. on July 6, 2018, on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination held this year can check the results at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in as soon as it is published by the NCERT. The notification on the official website of the NCERT states that the results are set to be announced shortly.

The NCERT CEE exam was conducted for admissions into various courses such as BA BEd, BSc BEd, MSc Ed, BEd, MEd and BEd-MEd (integrated) which are offered in NCERT regional institutes. The candidates who qualify in the NCERT CEE 2018 exam will be allotted seats at various institutes located at Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Mysuru, Shillong and at Prarambh School for Teacher Education Jhajjar, Haryana.

Candidates can follow the steps to download the NCERT CEE Exam Result 2018 which are given below:

Log in to the official website of NCERT, ncert-cee.kar.nic.in On the home page, search for the link that reads, “NCERT CEE Exam Result 2018” and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the registration number and required details Click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the NCERT CEE Exam Result and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of NCERT directly, click here:

