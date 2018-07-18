NCERT Recruitment: The Online Course Administrator post under PAC Programme has been released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to register for the walk-in-interview that is scheduled for July 24 from 09:30 to 11:30 am. Interested aspirants can check the important details on the official website of NCERT i.e. ncert.nic.in.

NCERT Recruitment 2018: The National Council of Educational Research and Training has released applications for recruitment 2018. NCERT has uploaded the official notification on the official site of National Council of Educational Research and Training for the recruitment process for the year 2018. Candidates interested and eligible are advised to apply for the position before July 24, 2018. Aspirants willing to work under the National Council of Educational Research and Training for 2018 can also attend the Walk in interview. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility, pay scale and other required details on the official website of NCERT i.e. ncert.nic.in for NCERT Recruitment 2018.

So far the National Council of Educational Research and Technology has released only 1 post i.e. Online Course Administrator. NCERT Recruitment for Online Course Administrator post under PAC Programme in NCERT will recruit candidates who have pursued either of the degrees – B.Tech/ B.E/ M.Tech/ MCA/ M.Sc. The interested candidate should have an experience of 2 years in CMS/ LMS.

Aspirants willing to work under NCERT should register for the walk-in-interview to be held at NCERT (Board Room 1st Floor) Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi. The interview will take place on July 24 from 09:30 to 11:30 am. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance at the walk-in-interview.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More