NCERT Recruitment 2019: National Council of Educational Research and Training has issued the notification for the recruitment of Manager, Senior Accountant, and other posts. Interested candidate can apply through its official website on or before October 8.

NCERT Recruitment 2019: National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited the application for the recruitment of Manager, Senior Accountant, and Assistant Public Relation Officer. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before October 8.

This is the golden opportunity for all those candidates who were looking forward to work with NCERT. Interested candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incorrect information can liable to rejection. No changes request will be entertained regarding application form once it is submitted. Everyone should cross-check their form before submitting.

For more information candidates can visit its official website @necert.nic.in, can check details there. Candidates need to clear the interview to grab this opportunity, the details of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates on their emails.

NCERT Recruitment 2019: Qualification

1. Assistant Public Relation Officer:

The candidate should have a minimum of second class Master’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication/Public Relations from an Indian or Foreign University.

Proficiency in English or Hindi with working knowledge of the other language (Hindi/English).

The candidate should have a minimum three years experience of editing, house journals and press liaison work including experience in preparing handouts and other materials for the press, print publicity.



2. Manager (NIE Guest House)

Higher Secondary or equivalent examination.

The candidate should have three years diploma in Hotel Management, Catering, and Nutrition from a recognized Institute.



3. Senior Accountant (As per pre-revised RR)

The candidate should have a degree in Commerce or allied subject from any recognized University or Institute.

The candidate should have worked in a grade, not below that of PAy Band-I with GP 2400/- for a minimum period of 3 years.



4. Senior Accountant (As per revised RR)

The candidate should be graduated in Commerce/Economics and other subjects related to financial management from a recognized University/Institute.

The candidate should have 3-year regular service in Pay Band-I with GP 2400/-

NCERT Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Assistant Public Relation Officer: 01 Post

01 Post Manager: 01 Post

01 Post Senior Accountant: 04 Posts

Official website

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App