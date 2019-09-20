NCERT Recruitment 2019: National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited applications for Senior Accountant, Assistant Public Relation Officer, and Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts online.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a short notice for inviting applications for filling up various posts such as Senior Accountant, Manager and Assistant Public Relation Officer. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post online through the official website www.ncert.nic.in on or before the last date, October 8, 2019.

This is the golden opportunity for all those candidates who were looking out for jobs of such posts as they will be associated with the NCERT.

Vacancy details to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2019:

Assistant Public Relation Officer: 01 Post

Manager: 01 Post

Senior Accountant: 04 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

1. Assistant Public Relation Officer:

The candidate should have a minimum of second class Master’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication/Public Relations from an Indian or Foreign University.

Proficiency in English or Hindi with working knowledge of the other language (Hindi/English).

The candidate should have a minimum three years experience of editing, house journals and press liaison work including experience in preparing handouts and other materials for the press, print publicity.

2. Manager (NIE Guest House)

Higher Secondary or equivalent examination.

The candidate should have three years diploma in Hotel Management, Catering, and Nutrition from a recognized Institute.

3. Senior Accountant (As per pre-revised RR)

The candidate should have a degree in Commerce or allied subject from any recognized University or Institute.

The candidate should have worked in a grade, not below that of PAy Band-I with GP 2400/- for a minimum period of 3 years.

4. Senior Accountant (As per revised RR)

The candidate should be graduated in Commerce/Economics and other subjects related to financial management from a recognized University/Institute.

The candidate should have 3-year regular service in Pay Band-I with GP 2400/-

Age limit

The age limit to apply for any of the posts should not be more than 30 years.

NCERT Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the posts and submit their application forms before October 8, 2019.

