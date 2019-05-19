National Council of Educational Research and Training Job Notification: Department of Teacher Education-National Council of Educational Research and Training (DTE NCERT) is accepting application forms for the vacant positions of Junior Project Fellow. The candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can simply appear for the walk-in-interview arranged on 04 June 2019.

National Council of Educational Research and Training Job Notification: Department of Teacher Education-National Council of Educational Research and Training (DTE NCERT) is accepting application forms for the vacant positions of Junior Project Fellow. The candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can simply appear for the walk-in-interview arranged on 04 June 2019. The candidates who want to appear for the walk-in-interview should keep an eye on the official websites to track the latest notifications. Until then, we have mentioned the important details of the recruitment drive. Take a look!

Notification Details:

Advertisement No. F.No. 4-33/ 18-19/DTE/, Date 14 May 2019

Important dates:

Walk-in Interview: 04 June 2019

Number of vacancies for posts

Junior Project Fellow-03

Here are the eligibility criteria for the vacant positions:

The candidates who want to apply for the vacant positions of Junior Project Fellow should atleast hold a Master Degree in any subject with minimum 55% Marks (50% marks in the case of SC /ST/ PH Category).

The candidates should note that M.Ed./M.A.(Edu.)/ B.Ed/B.El.Ed are the desired degrees for the vacant posts.

Basic knowledge in the subject of computer applications especially in Hindi for Publication of Hindi Medium Journal Bhartiya Adhunik Shiksha (BAS) is required.

For more educational eligibilities, the candidates can go to the notification link present on the official website of NCERT.

Here’s the age limit!

The candidates should be below 40 years and not exceed it.

Fellowship:

Rs.25, 000/- per month (NET Qualified)

Rs.23, 000/- per month (Non-NET Qualified)

Here’s how to apply!

The candidates who are eligible can directly go for the walk-in-interview at the venue-Room No-4 31d floor, Zakir Hussain Block, NCERT, Campus, New Delhi-110 016 and bring a copy of BioData and essential certificates on 04 June 2019.

