NCERT has invited applications for 17 positions of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Group C. Candidates have to apply within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

NCERT Recruitment 2019: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has opened applications for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Group-C under special recruitment drive for Ex-Servicemen and Persons With Disability. There are total 17 vacancies for which the candidates can apply. The candidates have to apply within 21 days from the date of publishing of this advertisement i.e. July 6, 2019, in the newspaper in a prescribed format and the candidates can apply offline to the post.

The employment notice no. of the advertisement is – 01-LDC(Spl-D)/2019. The LDC posts are total 17 in number and recruitment will happen under Group-C . The minimum educational qualification required for the post is 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in case of Hindi on computer is also an essential requirement.

The age limit has been set as between 18 – 27 years for the post with the relaxation being given in upper age limit in case of Ex-Servicemen/PWD candidates as per the Government of India norms. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the exam conducted by the selection body.

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format of the application. The format can be downloaded by the eligible candidates from the official website of the institution and has to sent along with other essential documents to – Section Officer, NCERT, 5th Floor, Zakir Hussain Khand, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-110016.

