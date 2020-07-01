NCERT recruitment 2020. National Council of Educational Research and Training is accepting applications for 266 academic positions. Here's how you can apply and other details.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is accepting applications for 266 different academic positions. Candidates will be directly recruited through interviews for constituent units pan India. Council is accepting applications on its official website, ncert.nic.in. The last date for applicants to apply for NCERT recruitment 2020 is 3 August 2020.

The posts and number of vacancies for respective posts are:

Professor: 38

Associate Professor: 83

Assistant Professor: 142

Librarian: 1

Assistant Librarian: 2

All these posts are prone to transfers among the constituent units of Council based in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, New Delhi, Ajmer, and Mysore & Shillong.

Application Fee

Candidates [General (Male)/OBC (Male)] have to pay Rs 1000 via online payment mode only as no other mode of payment will be valid. Also, there are no charges for SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates. The applications without the prescribed fee will be marked invalid. The fees once paid shall not be returned under any circumstances. Also if the fee is paid, it cannot be held in reserve for future recruitments or examinations.

Pay Scale

Professor: Academic level- 14 with rationalized entry pay- Rs 1,44,200 (Pre revised scale of pay- Rs 37,400-67,000 with AGP 10,000).

Associate Professor: Academic level- 13A with rationalized entry pay- Rs 1,31,400 (Pre-revised pay scale of pay- 37, 400- 67,000 with AGP 9,000)

Assistant Professor: Academic level-10 with rationalized entry pay- Rs 57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay- 15,600-39,100 with AGP 6,000)

Librarian: Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay- 1,44,200 (Pre-revised scale of pay- Rs 37,400- 67,000 with AGP 10,000)

Assistant Librarian: Academic level- 10 with rationalized entry pay- Rs 57,700 (Pre-revised scale of pay- Rs 15,600-39,100 with AGP 6000)

Also read: Kerala Technical University 2020 Exams: All exams scheduled in July postponed

Also read: Final year university exams postponed in Punjab till July 15: CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

Note that application fees once submitted will not be refunded under any circumstances. Also, the only way to pay the prescribed fee is the online mode of payment. Applicants are advised to be very alert while filling the application forms.

Also read: IIT Jodhpur to conduct online exams for ongoing semester

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App