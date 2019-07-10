The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released RIE CEE 2019 examination results today. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of NCERT that is cee.ncert.gov.in.

The results of the Regional Institute of Education RIE CEE 2019 exams have been declared. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced the RIE CEE 2019 examination results today. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the official NCERT website that is cee.ncert.gov.in. To get access to the results, the candidates must login on the official website using their respective ID and password.

The RIE CEE results which were released by NCERT today are for B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed. courses. It is important to note that the result has been declared only through online mode and no hard copies will be given to the students.

Candidates will be shortlisted for further admission process on the basis of their RIE CEE examination merit and the last exam they gave. Out of the two, 60 per cent weightage will be given to RIE CEE 2019 marks and 40 per cent weightage will be given to the previous qualifying exam marks.

Steps to check RIE CEE 2019 examination results:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of NCERT

Step 2: Click on RIE CEE 2019 result link

Step 3: Fill login details

Step 4: Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and print the result

