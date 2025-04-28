Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

The new curriculum aims to connect young learners with India’s rich culture, landmark achievements, and pressing national conversations—all through age-appropriate stories and case studies.

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate


In line with the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has overhauled its Class 7 English and Social Science textbooks. The new curriculum aims to connect young learners with India’s rich culture, landmark achievements, and pressing national conversations—all through age-appropriate stories and case studies.

Key Additions in the Revised Curriculum

  • How the Land Becomes Sacred: This Social Science chapter introduces students to India’s sacred geographies—exploring the Char Dham, Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peethas and sites important to Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism and more. Young readers learn why these places draw pilgrims across centuries.
  • National Initiatives: To bridge textbooks with real-world developments, topics such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and marvels like the Atal Tunnel have been woven into lessons.
  • Maha Kumbh Spotlight: The Prayagraj festival gains a mention, noting its astonishing 660 million participants and underscoring India’s capacity for large-scale coordination.
  • Constitution in Context: A new chapter traces the journey of our Tricolour—how, until 2004, citizens were barred from flying the flag at home, and how the Supreme Court recognised it as an expression of free speech.
  • “Poorvi” English Reader: Of fifteen selections, nine are by Indian authors or set in India, featuring voices like Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam and Ruskin Bond—a shift from the previous balance in “Honeycomb.”

Must Read: Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Delhi Sultenate Maha Kumbh

The Board of Secondary Ed

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...
As things between India a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...
newsx

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India
For the fourth night in a

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row
newsx

NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate
The Indian government on

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To Download Scorecard

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Exam Results 2025 To Be Released Soo; Find Out How To...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid Escalating With India

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Not China But This Country Sent Its Military Planes To Pakistan Amid...

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Others Are Being Punished For Someone Else’s Deeds: Pakistani Tourist In India

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch, Kupawara Districts For The 4th Night In A Row

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack; Blocks Pakistani YouTube Channels For Fake News

‘Biased Coverage Of Pahalgam Terror Attack’: India Slams BBC for ‘Militant’ Tag on Terror Attack;...

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After