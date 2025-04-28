NCERT Revises Class 7 Textbooks Adds Mahakumbh, Removed Delhi Sultanate

The new curriculum aims to connect young learners with India’s rich culture, landmark achievements, and pressing national conversations—all through age-appropriate stories and case studies.

In line with the National Education Policy 2020, NCERT has overhauled its Class 7 English and Social Science textbooks. The new curriculum aims to connect young learners with India’s rich culture, landmark achievements, and pressing national conversations—all through age-appropriate stories and case studies.

Key Additions in the Revised Curriculum

How the Land Becomes Sacred : This Social Science chapter introduces students to India’s sacred geographies—exploring the Char Dham, Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peethas and sites important to Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism and more. Young readers learn why these places draw pilgrims across centuries.

: This Social Science chapter introduces students to India’s sacred geographies—exploring the Char Dham, Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peethas and sites important to Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism and more. Young readers learn why these places draw pilgrims across centuries. National Initiatives : To bridge textbooks with real-world developments, topics such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and marvels like the Atal Tunnel have been woven into lessons.

: To bridge textbooks with real-world developments, topics such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and marvels like the Atal Tunnel have been woven into lessons. Maha Kumbh Spotlight : The Prayagraj festival gains a mention, noting its astonishing 660 million participants and underscoring India’s capacity for large-scale coordination.

: The Prayagraj festival gains a mention, noting its astonishing 660 million participants and underscoring India’s capacity for large-scale coordination. Constitution in Context : A new chapter traces the journey of our Tricolour—how, until 2004, citizens were barred from flying the flag at home, and how the Supreme Court recognised it as an expression of free speech.

: A new chapter traces the journey of our Tricolour—how, until 2004, citizens were barred from flying the flag at home, and how the Supreme Court recognised it as an expression of free speech. “Poorvi” English Reader: Of fifteen selections, nine are by Indian authors or set in India, featuring voices like Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam and Ruskin Bond—a shift from the previous balance in “Honeycomb.”

Must Read: Security Review At Gulmarg Following Pahalgam Terror Attack