The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has finally dropped an official notification about the date of examination. The registration process for Common Entrance Examination(CEE-2019) has already started and the examinations will be held on June 9 in different cities across the nation. Here are other details!

NCERT has rolled out online application forms available on its official website at ncert cee.kar.nic.in

NCERT RIE CEE 2019: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has commenced the online registration procedure for the Common Entrance Examination(CEE-2019). The candidates who want to sit for the examination should immediately apply online on the official website of National Council of Educational Research and Training.

According to the latest updates, the NCERT CEE 2019 will be conducted on June 9 in 35 different cities across the country. The examinations will be organised in order to invite admission for B Sc, B Ed, BA B Ed, M Sc Ed, B Ed, M Ed and B Ed-M Ed (Integrated) courses in the regional education bodies.

The students who are willing to appear for the examinations should start prepping up from now as the date for the examination is approaching. As the application forms for the courses are now available at the official website, the students can start the registration procedure. To save you from the chaos, we have listed here the easy steps to directly register yourself on the official website!

Step 1- Go on the official website of NCERT @ ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on ‘ÇEE 2019’ present on the homepage of the official website

Step 3: As a new window appears, provide the credentials needed.

Step 4: After submitting the required details, the application process will complete.

Step 5: Download the form for further use and get a hard copy of it, if needed.

Students who are applying for the entrance test should note that the selection procedure will be done according to the percentile decided by the board. The procedure will depend on 60 per cent of total marks from entrance examination and 40 per cent from aggregate scores for B.Sc. B.Ed. / B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed./B.Ed./B.Ed.-M.Ed (Integrated)/ M.Ed.

In the recent test of CEE, a total of 80 questions were asked carrying 2 marks each and the 20 questions were based on language proficiency. Almost 30 questions were asked about teaching aptitude/ attitude and the rest of the 30 questions were based on reasoning ability. After the first selection process, the counselling and admission procedure will be carried out in different Regional Institute of Education (RIEs).

Until now, the authorities have not dropped notifications for counselling, admission procedures but soon, the important dates along with other details will be out.

