In a big development, NCERT has said pre-school children should not be forced to give written or oral exams. The council has listed some guidelines for schools and teachers.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training on Monday has said that the pre-school children should not be forced to appear in any written or oral examination. The NCERT has termed the act of schools as a harmful and undesirable practice to misguide the future of children.

The council has also said the child enrolled in nursery schools are not meant to fail or pass as they are there to develop their mental being and taking care is a necessary step to keep them intact with the education. The officials said the evaluation of pre-school students should not be labeled as pass or fail. The officials added that the present scenario in pre-school must be changed as schools have made students appear for exams and homework which basically denied their right to play at the developing stage.

The council has also listed how to deal with the pre-school children through do’s and dont’s. it has also listed important guidelines for the schools which should be carried out by the educational institutions.

For the teachers, the NCERT has stated that they should make written notes and broad observations relating to how and where associated with children including time, social relationships, language, modes of interaction, information and nutritional habits and others.

It also listed that the pre-school should make a report card of children twice a year so that their parents take note of it and must be used from pre-school to primary school transition. The report card should be made on the child’s written and verbal progress at the lower level.

The council has also made parameters for the teachers and pre-schools including infrastructure, educational qualifications, salary and admission report cards, registers, coordination with parents and others.

