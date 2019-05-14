NCHM JEE 2019 results out: The result for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHM JEE 2019) have been announced by NCHM. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download their result by visiting the official website of the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM), ntanchm.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2019 results out: The National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) has announced the result of the NCHM JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) on May 14, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM), ntanchm.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Exam was held on April 27, 2019, at different centres across India.

Steps to check the NCHM JEE 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM), ntanchm.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying NCHM JEE 2019 result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number, application number and your date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your NCHM JEE 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

All the candidates who have clearly passed the NCHM JEE 2019 result will be now called for the counselling process.

About NCHM:

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology was established in the year 1982 by the Government of India. It coordinates the growth and development of hospitality education in the country. The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology was previously set up as National Board of Studies in Food Management, Catering and Nutrition administered by the Ministry of Agriculture, India. The council offers admissions in various professional programs, after pursuing which the students are awarded Certificate, Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma, Bachelor and Master Degree. (The last two programs are in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Open University).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App