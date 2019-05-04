NCHM JEE 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the answer keys of NCHM JEE 2019 for the candidates who appeared for the examination. The aspirants are advised to visit the official website of NTA i.e. nchm.nic.in check their response sheet and answer key. Also, if you have any objection with the answer keys, you can submit a copy of proof of the objections.

NCHM JEE 2019: The answer keys of NCHM JEE 2019 were released on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. nchm.nic.in. All the candidates who appeared for the NCHM JEE 2019 exam can now check their response sheet and answer key by visiting the official website. Aspirants can raise the objections regarding answer keys May 5, 2019, by logging into the mentioned above website. Before objecting, students will have to submit a copy of proof of the objections raised by them. Follow the instructions mentioned in the format of objection submission on the website. After the submissions of objections, the final answer key will be released by NTA.

Steps to Download the NCHM JEE 2019 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency i.e. ntanchm.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads NCHM JEE 2019 answer key.

Step 3: Download the NCHM JEE 2019 answer key and take a print out of it for future reference.

The answer key for NCHM JEE 2019 consist of a sheet which has answers printed along with their respective questions. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys for NCHM JEE 2019 that they have marked during the examination. Candidates will be able to estimate the number of marks they will be obtaining the NCHM JEE 2019 Results.

Note: Candidate who appeared for the examination and is doubtful about the answer keys can object it by following the steps mentioned on the NTA website. In the case of Discrepancy, an aspirant is allowed to send a copy of the proof along with the correct answer to the Agency. Each and every candidate who is willing to object the answer keys will have to fill in an application form. He or she should py the application fee which is Rs 1000 per challenge raised. Do not forget to follow the instructions written on the official website of the National Testing Agency while challenging the answer key.

