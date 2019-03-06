NCRTC recruitment 2019: National Capital Region Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) has invited the applications for over 100 vacant posts which are available on the official website, ncrtc.in. The eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website to apply.

Post wise vacancy details

General Manager/ Chief Project Manager: 3

Group General Manager/ Chief Project Manager: 2

Additional general manager/ senior deputy general manager: 12

Manager/ Assistant Manager: 22

Engineering Associate/ Junior Engineer: 44

Surveyor: 4

Engineering Associate/ Autocad: 5

Group General Manager: 1

Group General Manager/ Telecom: 1

Additional General Manager/ Senior Deputy General Manager: 3

Manager/ Assistant Manager (S&T): 4

Assistant Manager/ Senior Executive: 1.

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Candidates should have a minimum graduation certificate with a minimum of 5 to 20 years of experience.

For further details on educational qualification, the candidates are requested to keep a regular check of the official notification.

Age Limit:

Age limit should vary according to post. For the post group general manager, the candidates age should not be less than 55 years of age.

How to apply:

Candidates are requested to apply through the official website, ncrtc.in. They need to apply within 15 days from the release of recruitment notification.

