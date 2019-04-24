NCT Delhi CCSE Result 2019: The results of class 9 and 11 of Common Compartment School Examination CCSE Result 2019 will be announced by the Directorate of Education and Govt. of NCT on May 10, 2019 at the official website of delhi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website.

As per the new government policy, those who were not able to pass in class 9th after appearing more than 2 times will have to give class 10th exams through National Institute of Open Schooling. The candidates who had failed once will have a choice to give the exams again or to repeat the class and follow the school norms.

NCT Delhi CCSE Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website delhi.gov.in Click on the result link on the homepage Redirected to a new page, enter your details Results will be displayed on the screen Download your result for future use

NCT Delhi CCSE Result 2019: Pass percentage

In 2019, pass percentage has just improved by 0.4 percentage for class 9 examination. This year, the pass percentage was 80 per cent this year, witnessed an improvement of nine percentage points from the previous year.

NCT Delhi CCSE Result 2019: About Institue

Institute aims at organising training programme for Government, Public sector and Private sector in various sectors such as pollution control, waste management, Biodiversity, Greening, Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Clean Development Mechanism.

The Institue is dedicated to the Nation by then Prime Minister, Late P.V. Narsimha Rao on October 02, 1992. It was established to tap the renewable energy to the fullest. The mission of the centre is based on combatting climate change and development as a centre of excellence.

