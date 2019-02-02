The exam will be conducted to fill the 392 posts, out of which 342 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 92 for the Indian Air Force, 42 for the Indian Navy) and 50 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

The submission of the application for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 will end on February 4, 2019. Those who have been looking forward to registering themselves for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam are advised to register themselves before or on February 4 till 6 pm. The exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 21, 2019, for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. The applicants who are looking forward to registering themselves for the examination can visit the official website @ upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission has also introduced the date for the withdrawal of the application. The applicants who do not want to appear for the examination can withdraw their applications from February 8 to February 14 till 6 pm.

Apart from that, here are the steps one need to follow to apply NDA 2019:

Visit the official website @ upsconline.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘NDA registration 2019’. Enter your details and click on submit. Submit the registration fee. Download your registration form and take a printout for future reference.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website in order to go through the eligibility criteria for registering in NDA 2019. The examinations will be conducted for the 143rd course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course.

