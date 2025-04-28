Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in

UPSC has declared NDA & NA (I) 2025 results. Qualified candidates can check their roll numbers at upsc.gov.in and prepare for the SSB interview.

NDA & NA (I) Results 2025 Declared: Check Your Roll Number At upsc.gov.in


The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025 today. Candidates can now check their results on the UPSC’s official website — upsc.gov.in.

NDA & NA (I) 2025: Written Exam Conducted on April 13

The written examination for NDA and NA (I) 2025 was held on April 13, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide. Following the evaluation, UPSC has released the list of qualified candidates’ roll numbers, who will now move forward to the next stage of the selection process.

What’s Next: SSB Interview Round

Qualified candidates will appear for the interview stage conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) under the Ministry of Defence.

The interviews are for admission to:

  • Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the NDA (155th Course)

  • 117th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)

Both courses are scheduled to begin on January 2, 2026.
At this stage, all selected candidates’ admissions are considered provisional.

Important Instructions for Candidates

  • Registration: Candidates must register themselves at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the written results announcement.

  • Selection Centre and Interview Dates: After registration, selection centres and interview schedules will be sent to candidates’ registered email IDs.

  • Already Registered? Candidates who have previously registered on the Indian Army website do not need to register again.

  • Facing Issues? For any login problems or queries, candidates can email [email protected].

How to Check NDA & NA (I) 2025 Results:

  1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

  2. Click on the link for NDA and NA (I) 2025 results.

  3. A new PDF page will open displaying the roll numbers of successful candidates.

  4. Locate and verify your roll number in the list.

Important Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website regularly for further updates and announcements regarding the recruitment process.

