NDA Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission is likely to declare the NDA & NA examination result for 2019 batch in the month of June. Candidates who appeared for the examination, are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

NDA Result 2019 @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission is likely to announce the result of NDA and NA examination 2019 in the month of June. The aspirants who appeared for the examination will have to download their respective results via the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. The NDA and NA Exam (1) was held on Sunday, April 21, 2019 across India. The UPSC is expected to release the scorecard of candidates who appeared for the NDA NA exam in the third week of June 2019.

Every year, NDA and NA exam are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for the admission of Army, Navy and Air Force Wings. Candidates who willing to be a part of NDA 143 Course and 105th Indian Naval Academy Course will have to clear the NDA and NA exam 2019 in order to get an admission in January 2020 session. Over 392 vacancies out of which 342 Posts for National Defence Academy and 50 Posts for Naval Academy will be filled through this recruitment exam, this year.

Steps to check and download the UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit option.

Step 4: The NDA & NA result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Note: Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA & NA (1) Exam 2019, will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview or personality test and written test. Aspirants will have to carry their original documents during the interview.

The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the online application submission process for the post of Assistant Hydro-geologist and Director today i.e. May 2, 2019. Interested and eligible candidates who still haven’t applied for the post can visit the official website of UPSC.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App