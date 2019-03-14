NDMC Recruitment 2019: North Delhi Municipal Corporation has invited candidates for the NDMC Recruitment 2019 interview to be held soon. Candidates can directly walk - in for the interview for which they need to check the eligibility criteria for the 20 available vacancies.

NDMC Recruitment 2019: New Delhi’s North zone Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has started accepting the applications for the post of junior and senior resident doctors. The candidates who are eligible for the post of the junior and senior resident doctors can directly appear for walk-in-interview on March 15, 2019, the venue for which has been mentioned below.

Here are the Job Notification details:

Notification for Job No: 546/CMO (Admin)/KH/2019

The Important Date for the

Walk-in-interview date – March 15, 2019

The details regarding vacancy for New Delhi North Zone Municipal Corporation are :

For the post of Senior Resident – 19 vacancy

For the post of Anesthesia – 02 vacancy

For the post of Medicine – 02 vacancy

For the post of OBG – 06 vacancy

For the post of Pediatrics – 03 vacancy

For the post of Radiology – 04 vacancy

For the post of Pathology – 02 vacancy

For the post of Junior Resident/ Anesthesia – 01 vacancy

Eligibility criteria for junior and senior resident posts:

Candidates Educational Qualification i.e.

Senior Resident – Candidate must have MBBS or P.G. Degree or PG Diploma with 02 years experience and same speciality for one-year.

The details regarding the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jobs 2019:

Walk-in-interview will start from 11:00 AM. Candidates should reach the office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block Kasturba Hospital, Daryaganj, New Delhi 110002 on time to appear for the interview.

Delhi Municipal Corporation had recommended that a fresh law for governing the New Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC should be passed by the parliament for proper organization and functioning of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More