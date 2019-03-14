NDMC Recruitment 2019: New Delhi’s North zone Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has started accepting the applications for the post of junior and senior resident doctors. The candidates who are eligible for the post of the junior and senior resident doctors can directly appear for walk-in-interview on March 15, 2019, the venue for which has been mentioned below.
Here are the Job Notification details:
Notification for Job No: 546/CMO (Admin)/KH/2019
The Important Date for the
Walk-in-interview date – March 15, 2019
The details regarding vacancy for New Delhi North Zone Municipal Corporation are :
For the post of Senior Resident – 19 vacancy
For the post of Anesthesia – 02 vacancy
For the post of Medicine – 02 vacancy
For the post of OBG – 06 vacancy
For the post of Pediatrics – 03 vacancy
For the post of Radiology – 04 vacancy
For the post of Pathology – 02 vacancy
For the post of Junior Resident/ Anesthesia – 01 vacancy
Eligibility criteria for junior and senior resident posts:
Candidates Educational Qualification i.e.
Senior Resident – Candidate must have MBBS or P.G. Degree or PG Diploma with 02 years experience and same speciality for one-year.
The details regarding the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Jobs 2019:
Walk-in-interview will start from 11:00 AM. Candidates should reach the office of Medical Superintendent, Administrative Block Kasturba Hospital, Daryaganj, New Delhi 110002 on time to appear for the interview.
Delhi Municipal Corporation had recommended that a fresh law for governing the New Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC should be passed by the parliament for proper organization and functioning of the New Delhi Municipal Council.
