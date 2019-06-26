NE SLET 2019 Result out: The results for the SLET 2019 examinations have been announced by the State Lectureship Eligibility Test Commission Assam. Candidates can check their result by visiting sletne.org.

NE SLET 2019 Result out: The State Lectureship Eligibility Test Commission Assam has announced the result of the SLET 2019 examinations. The North East SLET Result 2019 is yet not declared on the official website of the State Lectureship Eligibility Test Commission Assam. All the candidates who had appeared for the State Lectureship Eligibility Test (SLET) 2019 can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the State Lectureship Eligibility Test (SLET), sletne.org. All the candidates will be able to access and check their eligibility status on the basis of the roll numbers provided to them by the commission. All the candidates are urged to keep their admit card ready and pen down their roll number to be able to check the SLET 2019 results in a more convenient way. The SLET was conducted March 3, 2019, and the results for the same were supposed to be announced after 3 months of the test. The official notification issued on the website of State Lectureship Eligibility Test (SLET) said that the mentioned roll numbers appeared in SLET 2019 are announced pass in the test and are eligible for lectureship in any college or university od the North Eastern states including Sikkim.

Steps to check SLET Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Lectureship Eligibility Test (SLET), sletne.org.

Step 2: Tap the notifications section present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Scroll down to find the roll number of the selected candidates.

Step 5: Find your roll number and check the selection status.

If the candidate has any objection related to the result issued by the commissions, the incident is required to be bought to the notice of Member Secretary, SLET commission, Assam by sending a written request.

