Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the special instructions for open school candidates applying for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. The instructions have been released by the CBSE after Delhi High Court order. Aspirants had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court citing concerns faced by open school students while applying for NEET 2018 online. As per schedule, the online application forms for NEET 2018 would close on March 9, 2018.

Following the Delhi High Court orders, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the special instructions for open school candidates applying for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. Delhi HC issued orders for candidates who were barred from applying 2018. Now, after the CBSE new instructions, the open school candidates will now be allowed to fill the online applications forms by March 9, 2018. However, conditions have been attached to the Delhi High Court order. Aspirants had filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court citing concerns faced by open school students while applying for NEET 2018 online.

It’s a big relief for students who belong to open the school. The main concern for open school students was filling Class 11 school details including marks. Before issuing the new instructions, CBSE had asked for suggestions from students to submit their concerns in detail regarding the Class 11 details. Students from open school are required to fill information as provided in the table below. The students were asked about the Name of School, place of study, the state where Class 11 school/college is located. District where Class 11 school/college is located.

ALSO READ: RRB recruitment 2018: Last date for accepting applications extended till March 31

Central Board of Secondary Education has permitted students of open schools, candidates above 25 years of age (general category) and 30 years of age ( reserved category students) as well as students who had selected biology as their optional subject while filling the application form of NEET 2018. As per schedule, the online application forms for NEET 2018 would close on March 9, 2018. Hence, candidates are advised to fill the online application forms as early as possible before the last date of application.

Meanwhile, the matter of eligibility is under sub-judice and whether or not these candidates would be considered eligible for NEET would depend on the outcome of the writ petition. Delhi High Court has directed CBSE to let students fill the forms to avoid any confusions and delays.

ALSO READ: SSC 2018: Official notification for various posts released at website ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App