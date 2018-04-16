CBSE NEET 2018 Admit Card: The National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test is all set to be held on May 6, this year and reports say that the release of the NEET admit cards 2018 have been delayed by the CBSE however, the release date has not been revealed yet. The CBSE NEET hall tickets to be released soon.

The National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) this year is going to be held on May 6 and according to reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the admit cards for the examination soon. But latest updates say that the release of the admit cards has been delayed by the CBSE. Earlier, it was reported that the admit cards would be out in the second week of April on its official website, however, it has now been postponed. The date of the release of admit cards is yet unknown.

Moreover, the students who are appearing for the examination should keep a close tab on the official website cbseneet.nic.in to download their admit card as soon as it becomes available on it. This examination is conducted for students who aspire to get admission to MBBS/BDS courses in approved Indian Medical or Dental colleges of the Medical Council of India or Dental Council of India to become a doctor. Meanwhile, the examination will be held in different languages all over India which includes Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

To avail the admit cards, students can follow the instructions given below:

Go to the official website- cbseneet.nic.in. On the homepage under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’ Now enter your registration number and password and click ‘Login’ Follow the instructions given in the student log in to access your admit card. Now download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further references

Further, the NEET 2018 exam will be held on Sunday, 6th May 2018. Students will be allowed to enter from 7:30AM to 9:45AM. After 9:30AM, students will be refrained from entering into the examination hall . Invigilators will check the Admit Cards from 7:30AM to 9:45AM.

