The counselling dates of NEET 2018 have been announced by the Medical Counseling Committee. Candidates can now check the dates of their counselling at mcc.nic.in.

NEET 2018 Counselling date and time: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has recently announced the dates for the NEET 2018 All India Quota counseling and counseling for other Deemed Universities soon. The students who have successfully cleared the NEET 2018 examination can check the official website. The notification is now available at mcc.nic.in and students can check the same for attending the counseling.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education on June 4, and cut-offs were also revealed. Candidates need to register themselves separately with different authorities for participating in the counselling process of NEET 2018.

Only the candidates who have successfully qualified in the examination with 50% marks can attend the counseling of NEET 2018. Reserved category candidates such as SC/ST/OBC having 40% and General-PH having 45% will be eligible for NEET 2018 counselling round.

According to reports, nearly 14 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2018 examination this year. The examination was conducted by the CBSE on May 6 at various centres across the country. The answer keys were released on May 25. As compared to previous years, the cut-off marks this year has been recorded to be low.

The NEET 2018 counselling will be conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admissions into the Government medical and dental colleges in India except for Jammu and Kashmir.

NEET 2018: Round 1

Registration, choice filling and payment: June 13 to June 18, 2018. The process should be completed by 5 pm

Choice filling/locking: June 19, 2018 ( Starts from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: June 20, 2018 to June 21, 2018

Result date: June 22, 2018

Reporting date and time: June 23, 2018, to July 03, 2018

NEET 2018: Round 2

Registration, choice filling and payment: July 6 to July 8 (The process should be completed by 5 pm)

Choice filling/locking: July 9,2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: July 10,2018 to July 11,2018

Result date: July 12, 2018

Reporting date and time: July 13, 2018 to July 22, 2018

Display of Seat Matrix for Mop-up: August 10,2018 to August 11,2018

Mop-up round

Registration, choice filling and payment: August 12, 2018, to August 14, 2018 (The process should be completed by 5 pm)

Choice filling/locking: August 15, 2018(10:00 am to 5:00 pm as per server time)

Processing of seat allotment: August 16,2018

Result date: August 17, 2018

Reporting date and time: August 18, 2018 to August 26, 2018

