Coming out as a fresh development for all the students who appeared for NEET 2018 counselling on July 26, the authorities claimed that the counselling for Neet 2018 have been further delayed and is likely to resume after July 30. The reports surfaced after the students were affected as the Bombay High Court website failed to present the updates.

According to reports, the NEET 2018 counselling has been delayed because of a pending judgement on PIL No 87 of 2018 and writ petition 3885 of 2018 as both the cases are being heard in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. Apart from the NEET cases, Samriddhi Dubey vs Union of India case pertaining to diary number 26817 will also be taken on July 30, 2018, which is Monday in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court panel comprises of Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao will be hearing the case. The case relates to 196 grace marks to the students of Tamil Nadu after around 49 errors had appeared in the NEET question paper. Since the hearing in the above-mentioned case will take place on July 30, it is therefore expected that the counselling will only resume after this.

In 2018, more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test where several others are waiting for the second round of counselling.

