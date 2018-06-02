The official information brochure has been released for admissions into all the MBBBS and BDS courses by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DMER in Maharashtra. candidates can download the same from the official website of DMER.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, DMER has released the detailed official information brochure for admission into health sciences in the state of Maharashtra on its official website. Candidates who aspires to get admission can download the information brochures from the website and go through the same carefully before their admissions. The candidates who qualify in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examinations this year will be eligible for admissions into all MBBS and BDS courses according to their marks at various medical colleges and institutes in the state.

Moreover, the NEET 2018 exam results are yet to be out and a soon as it is declared, the official registration for the admissions will be notified by the DMER on its official website. Reports say that the NEET 2018 results has been scheduled to be declared by the examination conducting body next week on June 5, 2018 after which the provisional merit list will also be announced by the DMER. The first list of candidates will be announce on the same day the results are out. Students who appeared for the NEET UG Examination 2018 can check their result on the website after it is being uploaded at dmer.org.

NEET UG 2018 Eligibility for Admissions into MBBS and BDS courses:

To get admission into MBBS and BDS courses, a candidate should atleast score 50 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) taken together at NEET UG Exam 2018 if he/she belongs to open category Reserved category candidates and differently-abled candidates must secure 40 percentile average marks marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) in the NEET UG Exam 2018. Meanwhile, if a person is differently-abled category but falls under General category, he/she must secure not less than 45 percentile marks in Physics, Chemistry & Biology (PCB) in average in the NEET UG Exam 2018.

