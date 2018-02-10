Two days after the NEET 2018 notification, many aspirants are unhappy with the changes made by the Medical Council of India for NEET 2018. As per the new rules, students with biology/biotechnology as an additional subject can't participate, NIOS students are disqualified from NEET 2018, the new age limit for application is 25 years. Many students are considering the new rules as an end to their dream to become a doctor.

Weeks before the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 exam, many aspirants are unhappy with new set of rules introduced by the exam conducting body, Central Board of Secondary education, approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Many students have expressed their concern on different social media platforms. Some are considering the new rules as an end to their dream to become a doctor. On the FirstPost Q&A portal, a student wrote, “The Medical Council of India is responsible for everything. They are responsible if I don’t wake up the next day” After the long wait, NEET notification has been finally released by the CBSE for MBBS aspirants. So, here are the new set of rules because if which students are outraged.

Rule 1 Students with biology/biotechnology as an additional subject can’t participate:

Its a major and career breaking blow for students who have completed their class 12 with biology as their optional subject. Students with biology/biotechnology as an additional subject can’t participate in the NEET 2018. Soon after the NEET 2018 notification came out, their dream of becoming a doctor trashes. Many students are heartbroken with this change.

Rule 2 NIOS students are disqualified from NEET:

Students who had completed their school studies with National School of Open Learning (NIOS) are no more allowed to apply for the NEET exam 2018. MCI ignored the promises made by the HRD Ministry to students and included the same rule with immediate effect. NIOS claims to be the largest open schooling system in the world with about 2.7 million students currently enrolled in 3,500+ study centres. More than four million students are certified by NIOS.

Rule No. 3 Age-limit re-introduced:

As per the official notification of the NEET 2018, Medical Council of India (MCI) has re-introduced the age-limit, the new age to apply for the NEET exam is 25 years. It crushes the hopes of many in a sudden who were hoping to become a doctor.