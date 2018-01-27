The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has come up with the new guidelines regarding the set of question paper for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018. This year, there is going to be a single set of question paper, which will be translated into 10 different languages. Students can go through the official website cbseneet.nic.in for all the updates regarding NEET 2018.

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has informed the Supreme Court that from this year onwards, the students appearing for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be provided with only one set of the question paper. Earlier, the students were allowed to take NEET in 10 different languages, including Hindi and English. In 2017, the apex court cited it as an ‘ illogical practice’ and was not in a support to set different sets of papers in different languages. Thus, the CBSE accepted the suggestion and informed a bench comprising Arun Mishra and F A Nazeer that from present academic session there will be only one set of question paper.

In 2017, NEET faced a number of issues, which made apex court to suggest CBSE with some of the reforms. The apex court had said that evaluating the ability of students when their questions are different would be difficult. The court disregarded the fact presented by the board that if the if the difficulty level of all papers was the same, then it leads to uniformity in the examination and there was nothing wrong in having multiple sets of question papers. There were a number of pleas filed by different institutes in 2017 seeking a direction to CBSE that there be only one set of question paper for medical aspirants.

Until now, there are no new updates regarding NEET 2018. The new notification for NEET UG 2018 is most likely to come this week. Students can go through the official website cbseneet.nic.in for all the updates regarding NEET 2018. Recently, the Board has released a major update on NEET 2018 examination. According to the board, the Syllabus of NEET 2018 will be exactly same as it was for NEET, 2017. It also said there is no change in the syllabus for NEET (UG), 2018.