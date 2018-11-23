Madras High Court’s order to give 196 grace marks to Tamil students for NEET 2018 results has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Supreme court yesterday on November 22 revoked the Madras High Court order which had directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to give grace marks to students who had appeared for the NEET 2018 examination in the Tamil language. The high court gave the order due to wrong translation of 49 questions in the question paper.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had contested the order in Supreme court which had stated the Madras High court order and permitted CBSE to release its NEET 2018 results. Supreme court in its judgment said that the method adopted by the High Court is unjustified and cannot be sustained. Reportedly, It was also observed that Madras Court had made no attempt to ascertain whether the students deserved to be awarded full marks for the 49 incorrectly translated questions or not.

Supreme court further stated that many students who appeared for the NEET examination continued to attempt the questions, even when the translations were not up to the mark and moreover, it will be unfair to other students. As per ANI reports NEET examination will be conducted by National Testing Agency from the year 2019-20.

