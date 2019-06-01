NEET 2019 Answer Key: The dates for filing an objection against the NEET 2091 answer key is revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). According to the latest notification, objections can be filed until 5:00 pm on June 1, 2019, instead of May 31, 2019.

NEET 2019 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency or popularly known as the NTA has revised the dates for candidates to challenge the NEET 2019 answer key. According to the official notification on the website, the last date to challenge the answer key of NEET 2019 is June 1, 2019, till 5:00 PM. All the candidates who appeared for the examination on May 5, and May 20, 2019, can check and challenge the NEET 2019 answer key.

The NEET 2019 answer key is present in the candidate login section. Candidates are required to enter the application number and password in order to check the answer key. The NEET 2019 answer key is downloadable also and it going to help all the candidates in getting an estimate of their score in the NEET 2019 examination.

Once after all the challenges will be received by the conducting body, the final answer key will be released with appropriate alterations. All the candidates should keep this in mind that the conducting body is not going to accept any challenges after the last date of submission of challenges.

Steps to challenge the NEET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the candidate login option present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided application number and passwords in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Tap apply for KEY Challenge present on the screen.

Step 7: Select the questions to be challenged from the list of questions given.

Step 8: Select the number given next to the questions mentioned in the column.

Step 9: After tapping on the prior option for all questions that an individual is wishing to challenge, tap the submit button.

Step 10: The candidate will be asked to pay the appropriate amount as a fee for the challenges raised. After the completion of the payment, the student will receive a receipt.

