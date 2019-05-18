NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 was conducted on May 5, 2019. The answers keys of the same will be released on the official website nta.ac.in after May 20, 2019. The entrance examination for Odisha was postponed due to cyclone Fani which led to massive destruction in the neighbouring states. It also resulted in delay in the trains due to which hundreds of students couldn't reach at the examination centre.

While the medical entrance exam was postponed for the NEET 2019 candidates who belonged to Odisha region. Due to cyclone Fani which led to massive destruction in the state and the neighbouring regions, the examination was postponed. Not just that, several students even missed their trains due to to delay in Karnataka. Those students will also appear on May 20, 2019.

NEET answer key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET answer key’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Check the result

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology. iutf of the total 180 questions, 90 questions will be from from biology and 45 questions each from physics and chemistry.

The national level competitive exam is essential to take admission to medical and dental courses in India and abroad for the Indian students.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has reopened the admission for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2019. This is required to allow non-Keralite students in order to apply for state-based private colleges. Previously, Kerala-based students applied for admission to private medical colleges in the state.

