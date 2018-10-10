The National Test Agency will soon release the application forms of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 05, 2019. The exam pattern is similar to previous year with 180 multiple choice questions which will be of 720 marks. The questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each question carries 4 marks.

The application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 will be released by the The National Test Agency (NTA) on November 01, 2018 soon on the official website of the CBSE cbseneet .nic.in. Around 13 lakh NEET aspirants are expected to apply for the examination which is scheduled to be held on May 05, 2019. The important note here is that the exam is not conducted by the CBSE board, so there are high chances that the application form will be released on the old website rather than on nta.ac.in.

Also, there is no change in the syllabus of NEET 2019. The candidates are advised to refer NCERT Biology book as the old edition contains factual errors. The NEET exam will be conducted in 11 languages in pen and paper mode.

Following are the important dates to know:

1) Registration Date for NEET 2019: November 01 opening 30 closing date.

2) Admit card date to download: April 15 2018 opening.

3) Result date: NEET 2019 results will be announced on June 05, 2018.

There are many states which are demanding that NEET is to be conducted in the regional language as currently, the exam is available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There will be negative marking in the question paper. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted from the total marks secured. Since NEET 2019 is hard to crack, the candidates are advised to take up crash courses available online.

There will be negative marking in the question paper. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted from the total marks secured. Since NEET 2019 is hard to crack, the candidates are advised to take up crash courses available online.

