NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application process will begin today, November 1, 2018. All candidates who wish to apply for NEET 2018 can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at nta.ac.in. The NTA has taken the onus to conduct the examination from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). NEET is an entrance examination for students seeking admission in graduation and postgraduate medical courses in government or private medical and dental colleges across the country. The Aadhaar card with the unique identification number is not mandatory for any entrance examination, as per an order by the Supreme Court.

Now candidates can successfully apply for the examination by submitting a scanned copy of government-issued identity card which includes Voter ID and PAN Card. The application fees for General or Other Backward Class (OBC) is Rs 1400. The application fee for Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) without late fee is Rs 750.

List of documents required for filling up the application form for NEET 2019:

Copy of Class 10 mark sheet/certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Scanned copy of candidate’s passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of candidate’s signature

Government issued ID proof like Aadhaar card or Voter ID card

Important dates for NEET 2018:

The application process begins: November 1

The Last date for submitting online application: November 30, 2018

The Last date for payment of fees by credit/debit card: November 30, 2018

The Last date for the successful final transaction of application fee by e-challan: November 30, 2018

Availability of admit card/hall tickets: April 15, 2019

Date of examination: May 5, 2019

OMR sheet will be displayed by the first week of June 2019

Answer key of the examination will be displayed by the first week of June 2019

Result declaration: June 5, 2019

