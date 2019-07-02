NEET 2019 Counselling: The NEET 2019 first allotment list for counselling of admission to MBBS programmes has been released on mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the necessary documents required for NEET 2019 Counselling mentioned below.

NEET 2019 Counselling: The first allotment list for counselling to MBBS admissions through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2019 ranks have been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its official website – mcc.nic.in. All the rank holders of NEET 2019 are advised to check the allotment list on the official website of MCC as soon as possible and claim their seats.

Documents required for counselling and other important things:

Candidates will have to produce the following documents at the time of reporting at the allotted institute to complete the admission process:

NEET 2019 Admit Cards issued by NTA.

NEET 2019 Result/ Rank letter

All the academic qualification certificates such as Class 10th, 12th Certificate

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 12th Marks Sheet

Eight (8) Passport size photograph

Provisional allotment letter (available on the official website of MCC)

Identity Proof such as Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving Licence or Passport

Details for NRI/ OCI candidates appearing for Deemed Universities can is also available on the official website of MCC. For more information candidates are advised to log into the website of MCC.

How to download the NEET 2019 Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2019?

Visit the official website of MCC as mentioned below –

On the homepage, under the DOWNLOAD section, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2019”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, a pdf containing the rank and Provisional Undergraduate seat allotment 2019 details will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the pdf and check the rank and allotted colleges

Take a print out for reference if necessary

