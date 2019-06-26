NEET 2019 Counselling: According to the official notification, the choice locking will start today,i.e. June 26 at 8 pm and will be available till 11 am tomorrow, i.e. June 27, 2019.

NEET 2019 Counselling: According to the official notification the online window for choice locking for the NEET medical counselling will start today at 8 pm and will continue till 11 am tomorrow.

The allocation of seats is subjected to successful verification of documents from June 28 to July 3, 2019. The final list will be released soon. Before the release, the students are requested to get their documents verified.

NEET 2019 Counselling: Registration Process

1. Log in to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2. Tap on ug medical counselling bar.

3. Tap on new registration bar.

4. A new screen will appear before you.

5. Furnish the necessary details and tap on submit bar.

6. Proceed to the payment portal.

NEET 2019 Counselling: Important dates for the second round

Registration Starts: July 6, 2019

Registration Ends: July 8, 2019

Payment portal opens: July 6, 2019

Payment portal closes: July 9, 2019

Seat allotment starts: July 10, 2019

Seat allotment ends: July 11, 2019

Document verification: July 13, 2019

NEET 2019 Counselling: Helpline number:

18001027637

NEET 2019 Counselling: Details of the second round

Students can register for the second round of counselling from July 6 to July 8. However, the payment can be made by July 9. Seat allotment will start from July 10 and end on July 11. The documents will be verified on July 13, 2019.

The fees will be refunded to those students who don’t take admission after the second round of counselling.

In order to refund the students will have to report to their allotted college and inform them that they want to forfeit their seats. Students can reach out to the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637 for any finance related query.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App