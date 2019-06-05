NEET 2019 Cutoff List: According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the general category cutoff ranges between 134 to 701. General Category students, who scored at least 134 marks in the NEET exam, will be able to attend the counseling to take admission to the medical colleges. For the reserved category students (SC/ ST), the cut off is at a minimum of 107 marks.

The eligibility criteria for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination is given below:

– General category candidates: 50 per cent

– Reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates: 40 per cent

– PwD candidates: 45 per cent

