NEET 2019: Entrance exam in Odisha to be held on May 20: As per reports, on the request of Odisha government for the relief and restoration work following the cyclone Fani which hit the State on May 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now announced that the exam will be held on May 20, 2019.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 in Odisha will now be held on May 20, 2019. The NEET 2019 was earlier postponed in view of the cyclone Fani. As per reports, on the request of Odisha government for the relief and restoration work following the cyclone Fani which hit the State on May 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now announced that the exam will be held on May 20. Candidates can check the official website for the latest information regarding the entrance test @ntaneet.nic.in.

For the latest updates and date of the rescheduled examination, please visit the website: www.ntaneet.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in as all Important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the

website, reads the NTA statement.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam in Odisha will be held on 20th May. pic.twitter.com/y1UGWaIshh — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Students from Karnataka who had missed the NEET 2019 exams following the delay due to train will be able to get another chance. The NEET 2019 was scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019. The two states – Karnataka and Odisha students can appear in the NEET 2019 entrance test on May 20, 2019.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javedekar has also posted on his official Twitter handle about the information.

The NEET 2019 was held on May 5 across the country but hundreds of students from Karnataka on Sunday missed the entrance exam after the train reached Bengaluru hours late.

As per the officials, the exam centres will remain the same as announced earlier.

