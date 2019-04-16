NEET is a three-hour long exam comprising three sections i.e., physics, chemistry and biology. There will be a total of 180 questions, out of which 90 would be from biology, 45 each from physics and chemistry

The National Testing Agency released admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) on April 15 on ntaneet.nic.in. Now, the NTA has also released date for the exam which will be taking place on May 5, 2019, i.e, Sunday. Along with that, the website has also cited exam pattern including syllabus which needs to be followed by the candidates when they prepare for the May 5 exam.

NEET EXAM SCHEDULE 2019

The May 5 exam will be beginning at 2 pm and will conclude at 5 pm. The candidates are advised to reach the exam hall by or before 1:30 pm. Candidates not abiding by the time schedule won’t be allowed to sit for the exam. All the important instructions related to the exam will be announced between 1:30 to 1:45 pm i.e., 15 minutes timing is allotted for instructions, post which the 3-hour exam will take place. Sharp at 1:45 pm, the test booklets will be distributed and candidates can begin filling their booklets at 1:50 pm.

NEET PAPER PATTERN 2019

It’s a three-hour long exam comprising three sections i.e., physics, chemistry and biology. There will be a total of 180 questions, out of which 90 would be from biology, 45 each from physics and chemistry.

Important Instructions:

Those who haven’t downloaded their admit cards are advised to download from the official website, the link for which is: ntaneet.nic.in Candidates are advised not to carry too many things except for the admit card and stationery on the day of the exam. They will be allowed to carry only the admit card which should have a passport size photograph affixed on it. One extra passport size photo needs to carry as it will be required to be affixed on the attendance sheet. The admit card, in general, has centre location, shift, name, photo, address and other information, hence the candidates much ensure that their NEET hall ticket carries the correct information, in case there’s an error, they must contact the NTA before May 5, 2019.

