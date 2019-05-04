NEET 2019: Officials said that the state government had requested to postpone the entrance exam after which the testing agency has postponed the NEET exam. Students can check the latest updates on the official website @ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the 2019 NEET exam have been asked to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card.

NEET 2019: Exam postponed in Odisha, check for new dates here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has postponed the entrance examination in Odisha after the state was hit by worst cyclone Fani. As per reports, the NTA has postponed the exam and the new date will be announced soon. Officials have said that the state government had requested to postpone the entrance exam after which the testing agency has postponed the exam. Students can check the latest updates on the official website @ntaneet.nic.in.

Odisha was worst hit by dangerous cyclone Fani as 12 people were killed so far. The relief and rehabilitation operations have been launched in the state. Lakhs of people have been rescued so far.

R. Subrahmanyam, Higher Education Secretary: NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in #Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon. — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

Candidates appearing for the 2019 NEET exam have been asked to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card. The revised admit card will carry the details of the new exam centres. Odisha has seven NEET centres in various districts like Angul, Baleswar, Behrampur, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

On Saturday, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had appealed the National Testing Agency to postpone the NEET exam as the students are facing difficulties due to cyclone Fani in various states. The union had also written a letter to the President, Prime Minister and union HRD minister for the same.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges.

