NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examinations is scheduled to be conducted on this Sunday, May 05, 2019. The admit card for the examinations have already been released on the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

NEET 2019: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examinations is scheduled to be conducted on this Sunday, May 05, 2019. The timing for the examinations will be between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The students should keep a regular check on the official websites to track the latest updates and follow all the instructions given by the authorities. From the prohibited items in the exam hall to the dress code given, everything should be kept in mind to avoid chaos.

The admit card for the examinations have already been released on the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The candidates who have misplaced their admit cards or did not download can still visit the official website @ ntaneet.nic.in and download the hall ticket. The students are also advised to take a print out of the admit card to carry in the examination hall. Along with the admit card, they should also carry a valid photo ID proof, as instructed already.

Here’s the direct link to help you download the NEET UG 2019 admit card.

https://ntaneet.nic.in/NTANEET/AdmitCard/AdmitCardNEET.htm

Here’s the prescribed dress code for the candidates who will be appearing for the examination.

The candidates are advised to wear light colour clothes and should strictly avoid full sleeves. The students should report an hour before the examination starts to give more time to checking.

Talking about the footwear, National Testing Agency has informed students to not wear shoes and instead go for slippers and sandals with low-level heels.

Here’s the NEET 2019 dress code for male candidates!

The male students are advised to wear a simple shirt/t-shirt which has no zips, pockets and big buttons, prints or embroidery. The students should prefer a half sleeves shirt/t-shirt over full sleeves.

Kurta Pyjama is not allowed in the entrance examination, so the students should go for a trouser rather.

Shoes should be avoided, instead, slippers should be given preference.

Here’s the NEET 2019 dress code for female candidates:

The girls should not wear clothes with heavy embroidery, flowers, brooches or button. As mentioned earlier, half sleeves should be preferred in place of full sleeves.

The National testing agency has also suggested salwars or trousers for the girl candidates.

No jewellery items are allowed including earrings, ring, pendants, nose ring, necklace or any junk or metallic piece.

Talking about the footwear, the students should keep in mind that low heel sandals or slippers are allowed.

