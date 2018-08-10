National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEETUG): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEETUG) will now be conducted only once a year from 2019. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year conducts the JEE Mains and NEET examinations but from next year the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET), UGC NET and CMAT exams for the candidates.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEETUG): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEETUG) will not be conducted twice from coming year i.e. 2019. Moreover, the Human Resources Development (HRD) is in talks with the health ministry to continue the offline mode of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEETUG) till 2019. As per sources, the HRD will take a decision in the third week of August 2018. In June, the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the national level engineering and medical entrance examinations – JEE Main and NEET for the candidates will be conducted twice a year from 2019. The examination will be held in online mode and the aspirants who will score the best in the examination will be given admission.

In a press conference, Union HRD Minister was noted saying that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET), UGC NET and CMAT exams for the candidates willing to opt for the same. Currently, the JEE Mains and NEET examinations are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) every year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now form a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas in order to give each aspirant a chance to practice for the examination. On Saturdays and Sundays, the schools and engineering colleges with computer systems will be kept open from the coming week of August, this year. According to the press release by the ministry, any student willing to use the computer can use the facility free of charge.

The HRD concluded by saying that the examination will be conducted on multiple dates every year. National level engineering examination JEE Main will be conducted in January and April while Medical entrance examination Neet will be held in February and May.

