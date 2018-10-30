NEET UG 2019: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) registration is set to begin from the first week of November. Reports say that the official notification is soon going to release on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for details regarding the NEET 2019 examination.

NEET UG 2019: The notification for the upcoming registration process of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 is all set to be released on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), which is the examination conducting authority for competitive and higher education entrance examinations in the country. According to the latest updates, the registration process for the examination to be held next year will begin through the official website of NTA form the first week of November.

According to reports in a leading website, the official; notification for the NEET 2019 application is likely to be released by the examination conducting authority on its official website soon. However, the date for releasing the notification has not been confirmed yet. The candidates who are interested to appear for the competitive examination next year must note that they need to fulfil the following eligibility criteria for appearing in the NEET 2019 examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates registering for the NEET 2019 must be at least 17-years-old and maximum 25-years of age as on the date of application submission

Applicants must have passed Intermediate with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biotechnology

Candidates must have knowledge of the English language

How to check the official notification of NEET 2019?

Visit the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “NEET 2019 notification”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the same and go through all the details before applying through the online portal

How to apply?

Log in to the official website of NTA as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “NEET 2019 registration”

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter the details in the provided fields and submit

Your id and password will be generated

Now login with the credentials to apply online

Candidates will be taken to the application page

Fill in all the details and make fee payment online

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

