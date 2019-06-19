Odisha MBBS counseling schedule has been released the counselling schedule and what documents needed to appear for Odisha MBBS admission process.The state merit list will be declared on July 1.

Odisha MBBS counseling schedule has been declared the counselling schedule for Odisha MBBS admission process.The state merit list will be announced on July 1.The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination(OJEE) has published the result for the counselling session and admission for MBBS/BDS courses.Candidates will be given the chance to lock their seats from July 1 to July 2.The first allotment list will be declared on July 4 ans students who will be shortlisted can download the allotment letter on the same day.

Admission process will be conducted at the OJEE cell, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar. The second allotment list will be declared on July 26.Admission and spot counselling for the allotted seats will be conducted from August 4 to August 8. Those students who have taken admission in 1st and 2nd allotment of counselling will not be able to to participate in spot counselling.

Online registration for the counselling process will start from June 20 to June 25. Document verification of the registered candidates will take take on 26-29.If any changes occured in the counselling schedule, candidates will be notified through the official website of OJEE, ojee.nic.in.

Odisha OJEE MBBS counselling 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to register for the counselling session must have qualified NEET and cleared class 12 exam from a recognised board.

Age: Candiadates must be 17 years of age to apply for admission.

Odisha OJEE MBBS counselling 2019: Documents needed

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent course

-School Certificate from class 1 to class 6

-Nativity certificate for the candidates who have studied in any school outside Odisha from class 1 to 6

-Permanent Community Certificate Card

-First Graduate Certificate

