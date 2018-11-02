NEET 2019 online application: The online registration link for the 2019 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is now active on the National Testing Agency (NTA) - ntaneet.nic.in. The newly formed the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET examination for the first time.

National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntaneet.nic.in. The newly formed the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET examination for the first time. The responsibility of the NTA is limited to the conduct of the entrance examination, declaration of result and for providing an “All India Rank merit list” to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15 percent All India Quota Seats and for supplying the result to States/other Counselling Authorities.

Important Dates

– On-line submission of Application begins from November 01, 2018

– Last date of submission of NEET (UG) 2019 application forms is November 30, 2018.

– Date for successful final transaction of fee from November 1, 2018, to December 1, 2018

– Through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking up to 11:50 p.m. and through e-challan up to bank hours 01.12.2018

– The NEET (UG) 2019 admit cards will be released on April 15, 2019.

– The NEET (UG) 2019 exam will be held on May 5, 2019 (02:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

– Declaration of The NEET (UG) 2019 result on NTA website by June 5, 2019.

List of Documents

The following documents are required for NEET 2019 registration.

– Class 10 mark sheet

– Class 12 mark sheet

– Scanned copy of candidate’s passport size photograph

– Scanned copy of candidate’s signature

– Valid Id proof (It may be a copy of the Aadhaar card or the candidate’s Voter Id.

Fee

Unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC): Rs 1400/-

SC/ST/PwD/ Transgender: Rs 750/-

Service/Processing charges and GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

