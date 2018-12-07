NEET 2019 PG admit card: The National Board of Examination, the conducting authority of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, has released admit cards for the entrance examination to MDS. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at nbe.edu.in.

NEET 2019 PG admit card: The National Board of Examination, the conducting authority of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, has released admit cards for the entrance examination to MDS. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official website at nbe.edu.in. Just to remind you, the NEET Post Graduate (PG) examination is scheduled to be held on January 6. 2019 and the results are expected to be released by January 31, 2019. The NEET-2019 is a computer-based examination. The examination would be conducted is a single session at all test centres across the country.

On the other hand, the National Board of Examination will be conducting NEET-MDS in a single session on December 6 and its result will be declared by January 15, 2019. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NBE at www.nbe.edu.in for regular updates and exam related information.

Know how to check NEET 2019 Admit Card for MDS and PG exams:

Log on to the official website of National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in Click on NEET-PG on the homepage Now you will be redirected to a new page Click on ‘Click here to download your admit card’ under Links section Submit all the required details including User ID and password Admit card will be displayed on the screen Finally, download and take a print out for future reference

