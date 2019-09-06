NEET 2019 Provisional Result: Students, who were desperately waiting for the NEET 2019 Provisional Result of BDS Mop-up Round 2, can get their results from the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. They can go through the below details and know how to download the allotment list.

NEET 2019 Provisional Result: The provisional result for this year’s NEET BDS Mop-up round has been released. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made NEET 2019 Provisional Result available on the official website at mic.nic.in. Students, who had applied for the BDS Mop-up round, can visit the official website and download the allotment results.

The MCC had started the registration process for the BDS seats on September 2, 2019, which continued till September 4, 2019. The selected students will have to visit the institutions allotted to them by the MCC. They can do it from today, September 6-September 11, 2019.

They need to visit allotted institutions within six days. Students have been advised to take all the necessary documents. Their documents will be verified.

Steps to check NEET 2019 Provisional Result:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Here, you need to click on the provisional result link. Check your rank. Download the NEET 2019 Provisional Result for the future reference.

All the details have been mentioned in the allotment list including the name of the institution allotted, quota, course, category, etc. Candidates have been advised to double-check the details. If students found any discrepancy in the NEET 2019 Provisional Result they need to inform the exam contacting authority.

Meanwhile, some the some of the allotted institutes include IMS BHU Dental, Varanasi, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi, Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New

Delhi and Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App